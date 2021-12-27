Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy warship remained in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Monday, with about two dozen sailors – or nearly a quarter of its crew – testing positive for COVID-19, according to U.S. defense officials. The USS Milwaukee has a crew of a bit more than 100, and it was forced to pause its deployment late last week because of the coronavirus outbreak. The defense officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the outbreak, said that the number of infected sailors is staying relatively constant at this point.