LA police video shows officer shooting that killed bystander

By STEFANIE DAZIO and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Video released Monday shows Los Angeles police firing at a man suspected of assaulting customers last week at a clothing store, a shooting that also killed a 14-year-old girl who had been hiding in a dressing room and was struck by a bullet that went through a wall. The Los Angeles Police Department posted an edited video package online that includes 911 calls, radio transmissions, body camera footage and surveillance video. Police fatally shot the suspect. The suspect is seen in surveillance footage attacking a woman who fell to the floor and dragging her by her feet through the store’s aisles as she tries to crawl away.