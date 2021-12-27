Jury resumes deliberations at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberations in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell after a long holiday weekend. The jury began its work last Monday, but only deliberated two full days because of the holidays. The British socialite is charged with recruiting and grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyers say she was a U.S. government scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail cell while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.