Judge to consider bid to lower trucker’s 110-year sentence

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A judge on Monday was scheduled to consider a request from prosecutors to reduce the 110-year prison sentence of a trucker for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver. The sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has drawn outrage from around the country and among truck drivers, with around 5 million people signing an online petition seeking clemency for him. In addition to the prosecution’s request to lower the sentence, Aguilera-Mederos has requested clemency from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Last week, District Attorney Alexis King said she would seek a sentence of 20 to 30 years in the 2019 crash.