Israeli minister gets 24/7 guard, blames Jewish extremists

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government minister for public security says he is now under round-the-clock protection after coming under threats from Jewish extremists. Omer Barlev sparked an uproar earlier this month when he criticized a wave of violence by West Bank settlers against Palestinian civilians in the Israeli occupied West Bank. On Monday, Barlev wrote on Twitter that he is threatened by “Israeli Jews.” He blamed members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s pro-settler Yamina party for contributing to the atmosphere. Several politicians, including Bennett, have criticized Barlev’s vow to halt violence by extremist settlers.