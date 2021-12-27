Iraq’s top court rejects appeal contesting election results

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top court has rejected an appeal filed by Iran-backed factions contesting the results of parliamentary elections held in October. The lawsuit had been filed by a lawmaker whose pro-Iran coalition lost seats in the Oct. 10 vote. The Federal Supreme Court had not ratified the election results pending the appeal. The verdict rejecting the lawsuit is final and cannot be appealed. The lawsuit had cited alleged technical and legal violations during the vote. Hundreds of protesters had closed entrances to Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Monday, in anticipation of the court’s decision.