First COVID-19 shot recipient in US now a vaccine activist

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

New York nurse Sandra Lindsay became a vaccine activist after being hailed as the first person in the United States to get a COVID-19 shot a year ago. In the months since, Lindsay has appeared on panels, in Zoom town halls and at other events in the U.S. and in Jamaica, where she is from, to address questions and fears about the shots. She tells people the shots are important to help avoid coronavirus infections and to protect others as well. Looking back at the past year, Lindsay says she feels gratitude for the role she’s been able to play.