Cape Town bells to toll in honor of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Bells will ring at midday in Cape Town from St. George’s Anglican Cathedral to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a day after his death. The bells at the cathedral, where Tutu urged South Africans of all races to work together against apartheid, will toll for 10 minutes at noon for five days starting Monday to mark Tutu’s life. The current archbishop asked everyone who heard the bells to pause for a moment and remember Tutu. Tutu’s body will lie in state at the cathedral in Cape Town on Friday before a requiem mass is held Saturday. In addition, an ecumenical service will be held for Tutu on Wednesday in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria.