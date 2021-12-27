Argentina: Shadows over abortion a year after legalization

By DÉBORA REY and ALMUDENA CALATRAVA

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It’s been a year since Argentina legalized elective abortions up to 14 weeks of gestation, and there are disparities in the procedure’s availability. In some jurisdictions around the capital, abortions are easily accessible. In more socially conservative areas, few physicians and medical centers are available to terminate pregnancies, often because of conscientious objection and sometimes because staff are not trained. Activists also say that there’s a lack of information about how to request an abortion and say women often face bureaucratic obstacles that prevent them from having one in a timely manner.