Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says crews wrapping up the removal of a giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee found what appears to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule. The governor tweeted photos of a box being removed from the Richmond site Monday and said conservators were studying the artifact. The governor said the box would not be opened Monday. The development marked the latest turn in a months-long search for a capsule that news accounts said was placed in 1887. An earlier time capsule found at the site and opened last week turned out to be a different one.