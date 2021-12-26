Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter

ROMEO, Mich. (AP) — An animal shelter in Michigan has been inundated with hundreds of parakeets. The Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo said in a Facebook post that the small, colorful birds were dropped off Thursday night. Director Kelley LeBonty told the Detroit Free Press that the son of an animal hoarder called to say he was surrendering 60 to 80 parakeets from his father’s house. But he showed up with 497 parakeets. The shelter said the birds were “crammed in seven cages” and needed immediate help. Temporary housing for the parakeets was found and food was donated for the birds. The Detroit News reports that adoptions were expected to begin Jan. 23.