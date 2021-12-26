‘Go in peace’: US church founded in 1800 holds last service

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania church with a 221-year history held its final service and is scheduled to close at the end of the year due to declining membership and attendance. The First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte was founded in 1800 and held the final scheduled service on Christmas Eve. The church was established by the same men who founded Bellefonte in 1795 at a time when there were only 16 states. Church elder Candace Dannaker told the Centre Daily Times that the church had about 40 members before the pandemic. That number that is down to about 25. It closes for the final time Dec. 31.