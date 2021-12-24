New this week: ‘Lost Daughter,’ NYE in Nashville, Boba Fett

By The Associated Press

Christmas may be over, but a feast of movies and television shows arrive next week. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s critically acclaimed directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” arrives Dec. 31st on Netflix, while CBS is serving up its New Year’s Eve special with a twang with a special featuring country stars performing in Nashville. But one bold bounty hunter wants to rule them all — Disney+’s latest Star Wars spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett” arrives on Dec. 27. The seven-episode series stars Temuera Morrison as Fett opposite Ming-Na Wen, who plays his trusted and lethal partner-in-crime Fennec Shand. PBS is offering up less escapist fare, with Richard Gere narrating “Earth Emergency” about greenhouse gases and climate change.