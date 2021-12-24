Skip to Content
German convicted of 1993 murder arrested in Netherlands

BERLIN (AP) — Police and prosecutors say a German man who fled after losing his final appeal of a murder conviction for the 1993 killing of a teenager has been arrested in the Netherlands after more than two days on the run. The 56-year-old was arrested shortly after midnight Friday at an apartment in Enschede, just over the Dutch border. Ralf Hoerstemeier was convicted in January of killing a 16-year-old nearly three decades ago and sentenced to life imprisonment. He was deemed by authorities not to be a flight risk and allowed to remain free while fitted with an ankle tag pending his appeal. Officials say Dutch police found the fugitive and his fiancée in the apartment.

