Ex-Tunisian president convicted of undermining security

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s state news agency says a court has sentenced former President Moncef Marzouki in absentia to four years in prison for “undermining the external security of the state.” Marzouki had urged France to end its support for Tunisia, calling current President Kaïs Saied a “dictator.” Saied froze parliament, sacked the prime minister and gave himself wide powers in July, citing an “imminent peril” as the country faced economic and health crises. Marzouki has repeatedly called for the dismissal of Saied, who described those seeking intervention from foreign parties as “traitors to the nation.” Tunisia has issued an international warrant for the former president’s arrest on accusations that he undermined the North African country’s security.