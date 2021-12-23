Most crimes against Mexico journalists, activists unpunished

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A senior government human rights official says that 90% of crimes against activists and journalists go unpunished in Mexico. The assistant interior secretary in charge of human rights said Thursday that in cases where the culprits have been identified, almost half are local officials. Alejandro Encinas said new laws are needed to protect activists and reporters. Mexico is one of the most dangerous places on earth for reporters outside active war zones. Official figures show that in the first three years of the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 96 community, environmental or rights activists have been killed in Mexico, and 47 journalists or media workers.