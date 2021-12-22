Tiananmen massacre statue barricaded at Hong Kong university

By KATIE TAM and ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city’s authorities crack down on dissent. Workers barricaded the Pillar of Shame monument at the University of Hong Kong late Wednesday night, months after the university demanded that the statue be removed. Drilling sounds and loud clanging could be heard coming from the boarded-up site, which was patrolled by guards. The statue’s sculptor, Jens Galschiøt, said he was unaware of what was happening to the sculpture Wednesday. He had previously asserted ownership over the statue and asked to take it back to Denmark, but was unsuccessful.