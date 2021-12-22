Reza Salazar, from surviving clown to Broadway actor

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — As part of the cast of “Clyde’s,” Reza Salazar does eight performances a week at the Hayes Theater on Broadway alongside award-winning Uzo Aduba. It is an achievement he does not take for granted: The Peruvian actor began his career out of necessity at a very young age, when he and his mother would dress up as clowns to earn a living. The family moved to North Carolina when he was 14, giving him a chance to impress during a high school play, and eventually television and stage work came his way. Despite theater disruptions posed by the omicron variant, there are no plans for performances of “Clyde’s” to cease.