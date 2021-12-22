Parents of actor Alicia Witt found dead in their home

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The parents of actor and singer Alicia Witt have been found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she asked a cousin to check on them. Police say that 87-year-old Robert Witt and 75-year-old Diane Witt were found dead inside their Worcester home on Monday night and that the deaths are not considered suspicious. Witt said in a statement she had not heard from her parents for several days so asked a cousin to check on them. She called their deaths unimaginable. Autopsies are scheduled.