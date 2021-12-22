Parents charged in Oxford school shooting seek lower bail

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The parents of a teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school are asking for a lower bond so they can get out of jail. An attorney for James and Jennifer Crumbley says they didn’t anticipate that their son Ethan would commit violence and are “devastated” like others in the Oxford community. The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They’re accused of making a gun accessible to their son. The Crumbleys want their bond lowered to $100,000 from $500,000. Ethan is charged with murder and other crimes.