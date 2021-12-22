Obligatory vaccination passes are introduced in Tunisia

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — COVID-19 vaccination passes became obligatory for Tunisians on Wednesday, who will now be asked for proof they have received both vaccine doses if they want to enter public spaces and continue working at state institutions, universities and certain private businesses. The measure was passed by decree by President Kais Saied in October in an effort to drive the nation’s vaccination campaign, one of his first decrees since suspending parliament and giving himself sweeping executive and legislative powers. To date, around 47% of the population has been fully vaccinated.