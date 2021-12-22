Judge keeps death penalty chance for man accused in 8 deaths

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

A judge in Ohio is keeping the death penalty on table for a man accused in the slayings of eight people from a single family. Lawyers for George Wagner IV wanted the judge to dismiss the aggravated murder charges after they said Wagner’s brother admitted to killing five of the victims. The lawyers said the brother also told authorities that George Wagner didn’t kill anyone. Pike County Judge Randy Deering denied the request. George Wagner IV, his parents and adult brother were charged in the 2016 fatal shootings of the Rhoden family near Piketon in southern Ohio. Authorities say the shootings stemmed from a child custody dispute.