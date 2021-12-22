Greek TV comedian arrested over sex video allegations

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A popular Greek TV comedian has been arrested following allegations that he posted sex videos of his former partners on the internet without their consent. Police and court officials in the northern city of Thessaloniki said the 58-year-old was held Wednesday for alleged breaches of personal data protection laws. He was identified by Greek media as Stathis Panagiotopoulos, a member of the “Radio Arvyla” (Unconfirmed Rumors) show. Panagiotopoulos was removed from the show this month after a former partner alleged that he had posted online, without her consent, videos of them having sex. The allegations led to a broad discussion about men publishing pornographic material without the consent of the women involved.