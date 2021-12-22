Germany: Ex-nurse convicted of killing 4 at disabled home

BERLIN (AP) — A former nurse at a home for the severely disabled in eastern Germany has been convicted of murder and given a 15-year sentence for killing four residents. The state court in Potsdam on Wednesday ordered the 52-year-old woman sent to a pyschiatric hospital. She also was convicted of attempted murder and ill-treatment of people in her care. Judges found that the defendant fatally wounded the four residents. Three of them were completely and one partly paralyzed with a knife in their rooms on April 28. Another resident survived after an emergency operation.