Deliberations resume in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberations at the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. The jury entered its second full day Wednesday of considering the British socialite’s fate. She was arrested in July 2020 on charges she was the crucial recruiter and groomer of teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors say she sometimes joined in the abuse between 1994 and 2004. The jury signaled Tuesday that a verdict was not imminent when it asked to finish deliberating on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The judge has told jurors they can deliberate on Thursday as well, if they wish.