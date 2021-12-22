China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi’an

BEIJING (AP) — China has ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi’an following a spike in coronavirus cases. State media say that city officials ordered all residents to stay home unless they have a pressing reason to go out and suspended all transport to and from the city apart from special cases. The order was to take effect at midnight and last indefinitely. One person from each household will be permitted out every two days to buy household necessities. Xi’an on Wednesday reported 52 new locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.