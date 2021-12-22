Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of apparently accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Relatives of the family discovered the victims Saturday night in a home in south Moorhead when they went to check on them after not hearing from them. Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday. Police Chief Shannon Monroe said Wednesday that the carbon monoxide came from either the home’s furnace or a van in the garage. Family member shave described their loved ones as happy people who were relieved to get away from turmoil in Honduras.