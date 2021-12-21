Thailand reimposes quarantine as concerns grow over omicron

By BUSABA SIVASOMBOON and PATRICK QUINN

Associated Press

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand has decided to immediately reimpose a mandatory quarantine for visitors and suspend a “test-and-go” scheme for fully vaccinated arrivals as concerns grow over the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The decision is a blow to efforts to revive Thailand’s battered tourism sector ahead of the peak holiday season. A government spokesperson also announced the suspension of “sandbox” programs that allow visitors to remain and move around specific locations, except for the resort island of Phuket, where he said it will stay in effect. He says about 200,000 people who have registered for the “test-and-go” scheme, known as Thailand Pass, but have not yet entered Thailand will be allowed to come.