Spain faces new restrictions despite high vaccine rates

By JOSEPH WILSON and ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s vaccination rate of 90% of adults is the envy of the world, but the new omicron variant is forcing authorities to reinstate serious restrictions just when people were hoping to enjoy their winter holidays. Catalonia, home to the northeastern city of Barcelona, is prepared to become the first Spanish region to put back in force a nightly curfew and shut down nightlife, with COVID-19 cases filling 30% of its critical care beds. Spain is back in the high-risk zone with over 600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days, more than double the accumulated cases seen before last year’s winter holidays.