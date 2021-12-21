Small plane crash near Houston kills at least 1 person

FULSHEAR, Texas (AP) — Officials say a small plane has crashed near Houston, killing at least one person. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 208 had taken off on Tuesday from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when it crashed around 9:40 a.m. about 50 miles to the southwest near Fulshear, Texas. Both the FAA and the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed one person was killed. The FAA says the pilot was the only person on board. The plane was headed to Victoria, Texas, when it crashed.