Rights court hits Argentina, Guatemala, Ecuador governments

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has ruled against two past right-wing governments in Latin America and one from the left. It says the countries’ current governments shouid make reparations. The military dictatorship that ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1983 was found guilty in the forced disappearance of a couple and of taking their children. Guatemala’s right-wing government of the 1980s was found guilty of a massacre. And the recent left-wing government of Ecuador’s Rafael Correa was castigated for violating the rights of journalists.