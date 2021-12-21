Rare Steller’s sea eagle spotted a long way from home

TAUNTON RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A rare Steller’s sea eagle was spotted by 200 bird watchers around Taunton River, Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reported on Tuesday that people saw the same eagle on Monday that reportedly went off course a year ago and has been spotted in Alaska and Canada by bird watchers across North America. Steller’s sea eagles are listed as vulnerable species, estimating a total population of about 4,000. The state says that the bird most likely arrived in North America after it got caught in a weather-related storm. The state has no plans to capture or tag the bird.