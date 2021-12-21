Protesters in Kabul call for release of Afghanistan’s assets

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have marched through the streets of the Afghan capital toward the shuttered U.S. Embassy, calling for the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets. The protesters Tuesday marched down a central avenue holding banners reading, “Let us eat” and “Give us our frozen money.” The Taliban provided the protesters with security. International funding to Afghanistan has been suspended. Billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August. The lack of funding has battered Afghanistan’s already troubled economy and led to increasing poverty.