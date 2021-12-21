Mormon billionaire leaves faith, rebukes LGBTQ rights stance

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An advertising-technology billionaire has formally resigned his membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and rebuked the faith over social issues and LGBTQ rights in an unusual public move. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Jeff T. Green has pledged to donate 90% of his estimated $5 billion advertising-technology wealth, starting with a donation to a Utah LGBTQ-rights group. Green said he hasn’t been active in the faith widely known as Mormon for over a decade but wanted to remove his name from membership records. The church didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.