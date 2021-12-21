Skip to Content
High wind postpones launch of NASA’s newest space telescope

By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — High wind will keep NASA’s newest space telescope on the ground for at least another day. Liftoff of the James Webb Space Telescope is now targeted for Saturday _ Christmas Day _ at the earliest. The observatory will soar from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, aboard a European rocket. Launch managers will meet again Wednesday to assess the weather, before proceeding. The $10 billion observatory is considered the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. It’s already years late in launching. NASA announced the latest delay Tuesday. 

