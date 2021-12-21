Dubai ruler must pay ex-wife $700M in divorce settlement

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay his ex-wife and their children close to 550 million pounds ($730 million). The ruling by a U.K. court makes it one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history. The High Court said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum must pay 251.5 million pounds to sixth wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein and make ongoing payments for their two children. The 47-year-old Haya fled to the U.K. in 2019. She said she was “terrified” of her powerful husband. The divorce settlement includes 11 million pounds a year to cover security costs for Princess Haya and the children. Judge Philip Moor said the main threat to the family’s security came from 72-year-old Sheikh Mohammed.