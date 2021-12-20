US Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia announces birth of daughter

ATLANTA (AP) — A senator from Georgia is welcoming his first child. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said on social media Monday that his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, gave birth Friday to a daughter, Eva Beth Ossoff. The 34-year-old Ossoff says he and Kramer are “overjoyed and totally in love” with their first child. Ossoff says his wife and daughter are both doing well. Kramer is a medical resident at Emory University. She and Ossoff were married in 2018 after dating in high school and while they attended Georgetown University together. Ossoff is a Democrat who won election in a January runoff, unseating Republican David Perdue.