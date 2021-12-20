US advises against travel to Ukraine, citing Russia threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is advising American citizens not to travel to Ukraine, citing “increased threats” from Russia amid its military buildup along the country’s border. The travel advisory says Americans should be “aware of reports that Russia is planning for significant military action against Ukraine” and that security could deteriorate. The State Department regularly issues travel advisories and had one in place for Ukraine already because of COVID-19 conditions in the country. But this was unusual because of the direct warning about the massing of Russian troops along the Ukraine border, which has caused soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington in recent days.