Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking to end her civil investigation into his business practices. The lawsuit was filed two weeks after James requested that Trump sit for a deposition next month. Trump alleges the Democratic attorney general’s investigation has violated his constitutional rights. He’s seeking a permanent injunction barring her from investigating him. Messages seeking comment were left with James’ office and Trump’s lawyers. News of the lawsuit filed in federal court in Albany was first reported by The New York Times.