Oregon, among last holdout states, to join opioid agreement

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is on the verge of signing onto a $26 billion settlement with the three largest distributors of opioids and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson after being one of the latest holdout states to join. The state’s attorney general announced the breakthrough Monday. The state had argued with cities and counties over disbursement of Oregon’s expected $329 million share and how much should go to attorneys fees. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says an agreement is now imminent. The settlement addresses damage wrought by opioids and would be the second-biggest in U.S. history. The agreement needs to be approved by Oregon’s city councils and county commissions to become final.