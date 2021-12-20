New Syrian migrants seek Europe, driven by post-war misery

By SARAH EL DEEB and CHRISTOPH NOELTING

Associated Press

GIESSEN, Germany (AP) — Syrians are fleeing their country in growing numbers, driven not by the horrors of war but by the misery of the war’s aftermath. They have lost hope in a future at home amid poverty and corruption, as well as continued hostilities, government repression and revenge attacks by multiple armed groups. Bushra, a 29-year-old Kurd, made the journey earlier this year, one of only a few thousand who succeeded in going from Belarus on a harrowing trip through the forests of Poland, to reach Germany. Now seeking asylum as a refugee, she says she cannot return to her shattered homeland.