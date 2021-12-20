Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are trying to pick up the pieces after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. They faced serious questions Monday over whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said they’re going to “work like hell” to finish. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the chamber will vote early in the new year. But the conservative Manchin and his party are so far apart it’s hard to see how they can even go back to negotiations.