AP PHOTOS: Polish athlete and her wife welcome child’s birth

By FRANCISCO UBILLA

Associated Press

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — When the Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill and her wife decided to have a baby, it was obvious to them both that Poland would not be the place to bring up their child. In recent years, right-wing ruling politicians and church leaders in the traditionally Roman Catholic nation have increased their hostile rhetoric toward LGBT people. So Ogar-Hill and and her Spanish-British wife, the filmmaker Chuchie Hill, have instead made their home in Mallorca, Spain. In November they welcomed a daughter into the world, allowing a photographer to witness some of their most intimate moments. Their daughter Hunter has a middle name, Nadzieja, which in Polish means “hope.” Her parents hope that one day Poland will accept a variety of people.