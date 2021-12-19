Schools use therapy-based programs for ‘overwhelmed’ kids

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Schools are turning to educational programs based on cognitive behavior therapy in an effort to help overwhelmed children stay in school and learn. Principles of this method are part of one rural Michigan district’s full embrace of social and emotional learning. Students at every grade level are taught how thoughts, feelings and behaviors are linked. They are learning how to control and reframe thoughts, which in turn can lead to more positive outcomes. Educators say many kids are still reeling from the pandemic and can’t learn if they are struggling emotionally.