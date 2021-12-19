Pro-Beijing candidates sweep victories at Hong Kong polls

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Pro-Beijing candidates have dominated Hong Kong’s legislative elections, beating out moderates and independents in the city’s first public poll after Beijing passed a resolution to amend the city’s election laws to ensure that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing could run the city. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said during a news conference Monday that she was “satisfied” with the election, despite a 30.2% voter turnout — the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997.