Police: Officer fatally shoots man stabbing 13-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says one of its officers shot and killed a man who was stabbing his ex-wife’s 13-year-old daughter inside a home. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the teenager was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday. Police say the girl’s mother fled after the man forced his way into the Charlotte home. Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters that officers found the man holding the girl at knifepoint and tried to de-escalate the situation before he stabbed her. The man died at the scene. None of the officers were injured.