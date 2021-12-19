Military gives German hospital an edge in fighting COVID

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

WESTERSTEDE, Germany (AP) — As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. The facility in northwestern Germany is operated jointly by the regional authority and the country’s military. This gives it a rare advantage during the pandemic, with additional staff who work there while they are on standby for possible troop deployments. The military’s vast resources and its desire to keep medics at the cutting edge of their profession also mean this little-known facility was among the first in Germany to treat people with COVID-19.