Migrants rally in Mexico City to mark immigration day

MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 100 migrants who trekked on foot north from the Guatemalan border have gathered in Mexico City to mark International Migrants Day and remember fellow travelers who have died on the journey. The migrants gathered Saturday at in improvised memorial to the victims of the 2010 massacre of 72 migrants by the Zetas drug cartel in Mexico’s northern state of Tamaulipas. The demonstrators erected a plaque that read, in part “Migration is a human right.” They also remembered 56 migrants killed in a horrific truck crash last week in the southern state of Chiapas. The first bodies of those victims are expected to be returned to their homeland of Guatemala over the weekend.