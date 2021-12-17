Uncertainty follows court’s rejection of Purdue opioids deal

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

A federal judge’s decision to reject a multibillion dollar opioid settlement involving OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is being hailed as a step toward justice by advocates who have long called for greater accountability for the family that owns the company. But not everyone involved in the arduous settlement process is celebrating, including some advocates who have lost loved ones to the nation’s ongoing — and growing — addiction crisis. Thursday’s decision halts a settlement that would have delivered billions of dollars to communities to fight the U.S. opioid epidemic. Purdue says it will appeal.