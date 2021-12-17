UN: Lebanese crisis exposes children to abuse, exploitation

By FAY ABUELGASIM

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says the number of cases of child abuse and exploitation it has handled in Lebanon has nearly doubled in the past year amid the Mideast country’s economic meltdown. Lebanon in struggling with the worst economic crisis in its history, with inflation and unemployment soaring and more than 80% percent of its 6 million population plunged into poverty. The U.N. special representative for violence against children said during a visit to Lebanon on Friday that the political and financial crisis can’t be used to justify continued violation of children rights. She also called for a review of legislation and extension of protection to the most vulnerable group.